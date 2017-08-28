Mayor Renner To Take Leave Of Absence

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner announced Monday he plans to take a temporary leave of absence for medical-related reasons.

"I have made this decision under consultation with my physician and my family. I am thankful that we have a strong and capable city council and city administration to manage the day-to-day activities in my absence. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as I continue to focus on my health," Renner said.

This story will be updated.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.