Mayor Renner To Take Leave Of Absence

    Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner speaks during a Bloomington City Council meeting.
    Staff / WGLT

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner announced Monday he plans to take a temporary leave of absence for medical-related reasons.

"I have made this decision under consultation with my physician and my family. I am thankful that we have a strong and capable city council and city administration to manage the day-to-day activities in my absence. My family and I appreciate privacy during this time as I continue to focus on my health," Renner said.

This story will be updated.

Mayor Tari Renner

