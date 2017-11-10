GLT's Grow: Don't Hate The Thatch

Your grass may not be alone. Underneath, there may be thatch lurking. But that may not be a bad thing.
- Thatch is the build up of old grass roots and rhizomes.
- Warm climate grasses such as zoysia, Bermuda and buffalo grasses can produce thatch at a reasonably fast rate and may need to be dethatched more often. Cool season grass, like our old friend, bluegrass, produce thatch more slowly. So let's not freak out about thatch.
- Thatch that's not too think can be helpful. It can keep soil cool, slow water loss, plus insulates the grass from temperature fluctuations,
- Too much thatch can keep light and water from getting to the roots of your grass.
- You can use a power rake to dethatch. Don't buy one -- rent it. You shouldn't have to dethatch on a regular basis.
- Try soil core aeration to help control the thatch.
GLT's Grow is your source for sage gardening advice and down-to-earth tips. Host Patrick Murphy and co-host Laura Kennedy are ready to take on all your gardening questions, so submit yours today.
