GLT's Grow: Don't Hate The Thatch

  • Lots of stuff lurking in the grass...including thatch.
    Steve P2008 / Flicker via Creative Commons

Your grass may not be alone.  Underneath, there may be thatch lurking.  But that may not be a bad thing.

  • Thatch is the build up of old grass roots and rhizomes.
  • Warm climate grasses such as zoysia, Bermuda and buffalo grasses can produce thatch at a reasonably fast rate and may need to be dethatched more often. Cool season grass, like our old friend,  bluegrass, produce thatch more slowly. So let's not freak out about thatch.
  • Thatch that's not too think can be helpful.  It can keep soil cool, slow water loss, plus insulates the grass from temperature fluctuations,
  • Too much thatch can keep light and water from getting to the roots of your grass. 
  • You can use a power rake to dethatch.  Don't buy one -- rent it. You shouldn't have to dethatch on a regular basis.
  • Try soil core aeration to help control the thatch. 

