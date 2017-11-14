Aldermen Nix VenuWorks As BCPA Managers; Library Tax Levy To Rise

The Bloomington City Council will not allow VenuWorks to manage the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

Aldermen voted down the idea Monday night. Several public commenters advised the council Monday to keep community members in charge. They said they believe VenuWorks doesn’t have residents’ best interest in mind.

Mayor Tari Renner asked VenuWorks if they could assist in promotions and event planning without managing the facility. Grossinger Motors Arena Executive Director Lynn Cannon said business deals with organizations like Ticketmaster only allow collaboration if VenuWorks manages the facility in question.

Alderman Karen Schmidt said VenuWorks completely taking over isn't ideal.

"I think that's there some real opportunities for us to work together for the better of both those venues," said Schmidt. "But I don't necessarily think that the proposal that sat before us tonight was the answer to the questions that were raised.”

During public comment, resident Mike Kerber said the BCPA needs to find another Tina Salamone. She served as the BCPA's arts director until passing away suddenly.

Schmidt said she's unsure when and how the council will discuss possible collaboration with VenuWorks.

VenuWorks currently manages the city-owned Grossinger Motors Arena. The company said it could save the city around $200,000 annually in personnel costs by managing both the arena and the BCPA.

The BCPA is currently managed directly by the city.

Library Levy

In other action, aldermen voted 7-2 to approve an estimated property tax levy increase of around $140,000 for the Bloomington Public Library. That's less than a 4 percent hike from last year's levy.

Library Executive Director Jeanne Hamilton said funds are needed to continue preparing for the library's potential expansion. She said the library needs the money even if expansion does not happen.

"There are still repairs and replacements that need to happen in our existing building that total about $2 million over the course of about five years,” Hamilton said.

Some of those fixes include replacing the roof, air ducts, carpet, broken furniture and lighting.

The levy increase would add $4.17 to the tax bill for the owner of a $165,000 home. The library’s portion is typically around 3 percent of a homeowner’s total property tax bill.

Aldermen David Sage and Joni Painter voted against the estimated levy. Final approval will come during a meeting in December.

