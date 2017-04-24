Zimmerman Motions Hearing Tuesday

Related Program: 
Circuit Judge Scott Drazewski will hear a motion in the Kirk Zimmerman trial at the McLean County Law and Justice Center on Tuesday.
Pretrial skirmishing among attorneys is important for any criminal trial.

It helps set the ground rules for the courtroom conflict between prosecution and defense.

Edith Brady Lunny is a long time courthouse reporter for the Pantagraph Newspaper in Bloomington.  Lunny said the moves before the jury is even selected are all the more crucial in the upcoming trial of Kirk Zimmerman.

Zimmerman is accused of killing his ex wife, Financial Advisor Pam Zimmerman, in her office on East Washington Street in November of 2014.

