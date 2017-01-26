Women's March Not The Only Protest Drawing Twin Cities People To DC

These are the 51 Central Catholic Students going to Washington for the March for Life.
Credit Scott Vogel / Bloomington Central Catholic High School

The last eight years have been difficult for people who oppose abortion. The Obama administration was not receptive to that message.

But, Bloomington Central Catholic High School students headed to Washington for a national March For Life feel excited this year because of the change in administration.

Kim Feeney is a 17-year old senior at Central Catholic.

"That's going to be a major hopefully helping cause with President Trump. We have already seen some legislation being passed to make abortions more difficult to do. This year especially, I think, the more numbers we can get and the more support we can get behind it the further we can promote our cause," said Feeney.

Feeney referred to Trump's executive order barring government funds for international aid organizations that offer abortion services in addition to healthcare they provide.
     
51 Central Catholic High School students are on the trip to the national march against abortion in Washington.

The number of abortions in the U.S. has fallen steadily for decades. Studies attribute much of that trend to women's health and sex education and the availability of contraceptives. 17-year old Sam Heaton is a Senior. Heaton says the march is a great opportunity to fight for what he believes.

"Contraception still is not pro-life. You are still restricting the ability to have a child and you are not open to that. I would say the availability of contraception should not be that easy," said Heaton.

Heaton said the march and the trip will also allow him to get closer to his classmates. He said marching will be a unique experience for him because last year, a blizzard prevented the event.

