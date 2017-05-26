It turns out that the Tiny Desk Contest isn't the only competition Tank and the Bangas vocalist Jelly Joseph has participated in. Jelly tells us about making Jennifer Lopez tear up on "American Idol," then we invite her to play a round of Wisdom of the Crowd. Jelly has to determine whose wisdom she trusts more: a recent live audience we polled or, the wisdom of puzzle guru Art Chung.

Then the band joins her onstage to play their song "Walmart."

Heard On Tank And The Bangas: Tiny Desks And Disney Musicals

