Wisconsin Ranks 33rd In Private Sector Jobs In 2016

Wisconsin's private sector job growth ranked 33rd in the country in 2016, according to detailed numbers released Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The state added private sector jobs at a rate of about 0.5 percent in 2016. By comparison, the national growth rate was 1.3 percent.

"What it means is Wisconsin, in terms of employment growth, is falling behind," said Louis Johnston, a professor of economics at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University in Minnesota.

Among its Midwest neighbors, Wisconsin lagged far behind Michigan (1.5 percent) and Minnesota (1.3 percent) but grew faster than Illinois (0.4 percent) and Iowa (0.01 percent).

The data released Wednesday also provided the most thorough picture yet of job creation since Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011.

Over the past six years, Wisconsin's private sector labor force grew by about 7.9 percent. That trailed the national rate of 13.2 percent from 2011 to 2016 and ranked 34th among all states.

Wednesday's numbers come from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, which economists regard as the "gold standard" of job metrics. The QCEW is based on a hard count of reports from nearly all employers, which is why it's so accurate and takes so long to produce.

