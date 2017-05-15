What's With The Leg Wounds In Bloomington Shootings?

There have been three shootings in Bloomington in three weeks and all three resulted in leg wounds. Police say they don't feel there are any correlations.

The latest incident was early Sunday morning in the 600 block of North Main.

Nearby officers heard a loud pop while patrolling and found a crowd scattering and evidence of a shooting on the pavement. Later they talked with a 34 year old wounded man at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center.

The earlier shootings with leg wounds included a 16-year old boy hit near Miller Park May 4 and a 20 year old man in the 2700 block of Springfield Road April 27.

There have been no arrests in any of those cases yet.



