West Bloomington Home Damaged

The Bloomington Fire Department responding to a house fire on 900 block of W. Front.
Credit Bloomington Fire Department

Bloomington Fire Department officials are investigating the cause of a west Bloomington house fire.

Firefighters responded at around 4:30 AM and found fire showing from all sides of the home. They quickly called in backup, including the Town of Normal Fire Department.

Crews were unable to enter the building and knocked down flames from the outside of the home. No one was home at the time of the fire. Damage to the structure, which was being remodeled, is estimated at $100, 000.

Bloomington Fire Department
City of Bloomington
Normal Fire Department

