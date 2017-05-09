Watterson Dining Expansion $2.5 Million Higher Than Hoped

The Watterson Commons Dining area in the left of the picture is slated for expansion and renovation under a plan going to university Trustees for a budget revision.
Illinois State University Trustees will consider a bigger sticker price than expected for a dining area expansion at Watterson Towers Commons.

The board will take up a resolution to increase the estimated budget for the project from $8.5 million to $11 million. 

A university spokesman says ISU received only one bid on the project after two rounds of bidding held in November and January and initial interest from more than ten bidders.

Funding comes from campus dining reserves and not from general revenue or state funds.

According to documents for the Trustees meeting, ISU wants this project to happen before renovations begin at the Bone Student Center to allow events management to have uninterrupted service.

ISU once had four dining centers on campus. It now has two.
 

