Ward Three Candidate Discusses Petition Challenge, Cursive Signatures

Bloomington Ward 3 hopeful J Balmer said there are a number of disturbing things he found with the recent petition challenging process.

The Bloomington Election Commission dismissed all of the petition challenges earlier this week.

Balmer said he thinks there is a concerted effort by a small group of people to subvert Bloomington elections.

"They're conservative and so concerned about spending by the city of Bloomington, then do something that is a total waste of time," said Balmer. "That did nothing but cost taxpayers not only directly, but indirectly."

Balmer said the ability to challenge a nominating petition is a valuable tool, but the intent of the law was to prevent fraud, corruption, and deception. He said the electorate should also be concerned if the challenges are orchestrated by people that don't even live in the City.

Different styles of signatures caused trouble for multiple candidate petitions in Bloomington. Balmer said a number of his petitions were challenged because some people didn't sign in cursive. Balmer said petitions don't specify that directly, even though most documents require cursive signatures rather than written names.

Balmer said he is worried about the next generation of voters that have been taught they don't have to write anything.

"If they're taking cursive writing out of grammar school education now, we're going to reach an important time where there is no cursive writing. So, if we're going to require cursive, that need's to be addressed," said Balmer.

Balmer said members of the BEC are in discussion with state officials in Springfield about the importance of signatures in future elections.