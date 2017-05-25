Valparaiso Joins the MVC

These are the teams in the Missouri Valley Conference.
The Missouri Valley Conference President's Council has ratified the membership of Valparaiso University. All Valparaiso's sponsored sports will begin conference play in the fall of 2017.

That does not include football in which Valparaiso plays in the Pioneer League.

The MVC is 110 years old and Valparaiso of Indiana is the 34th different member in that time. Conference Commissioner Doug Elgin said Valpo brings a combination of strong athletics tradition and academic excellence, and will be a great fit competing in the league.

Mark A. Heckler, Ph.D., president of Valparaiso said this is an exciting development.

“We are fortunate to join the historic, tradition-rich Missouri Valley Conference. Membership in the Valley will increase the national profile of our institution and our athletics program, and we will undoubtedly contribute to the strength and character of the conference,” said Heckler.

President Dan Bradley, Chair of the MVC Presidents Council, added Valparaiso University has very high academic standards, and will be a wonderful addition to the league.

"Valpo also has a strong, recognized athletics brand, and many Missouri Valley members are excited at the opportunity to renew old rivalries,” said Bradley.

Founded in 1859, Valparaiso University is an independent Lutheran institution, located in Valparaiso, Ind., approximately one hour east of Chicago. It has more than 4,000 students, five colleges, a graduate school, and a law school.

The Missouri Valley Conference is trying to make up for the loss of Wichita State.

The Conference President's Council is inviting Valparaiso University into the MVC.

Illinois State University Athletics recently outsourced its comprehensive multi-media rights to Learfield Sports Inc. The Plano, TX based company will pay ISU $19.8 million dollars over 10 years for the rights to manage, market and sell Redbird athletics signage, digital, radio play-by-play and coaches shows. 

