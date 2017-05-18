U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth Baits President Trump On Twitter

Robert Mueller’s appointment as special counsel to investigate potential Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election received bipartisan praise from members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation.

Republicans Peter Roskam, Randy Hultgren and Adam Kinzinger, all from districts west of Chicago, welcomed Mueller’s appointment.

Democrats — including the state’s two U.S. Senators — did the same. Some called for further steps, like the appointment of a 9/11-style commission.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth went further on Twitter and baited President Donald Trump for calling Mueller’s probe a “witch hunt.”

Duckworth’s response: “Led by your own administration's Department of Justice?”

Led by your own administration's Department of Justice? https://t.co/TZ6aJ0Tb9y — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 18, 2017

Duckworth told WBEZ she had tweeted at Trump only once before — during the 2016 presidential campaign, after Trump received a Purple Heart medal as a gift and joked that he had “always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.”

Duckworth, who lost her legs as a soldier in Iraq, tweeted back a picture of herself in the hospital.





.@realdonaldtrump, this is how one usually looks when you are awarded the Purple Heart. Nothing easy about it. pic.twitter.com/K59HLnzmhK — Tammy Duckworth (@TammyforIL) August 2, 2016

WBEZ has compiled the tweeted responses to Muller’s appointment from members of the Illinois Congressional delegation.



