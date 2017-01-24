UPDATE: Victim ID'd In Traffic Fatality In Normal

An 80-year old man has died in a crash at Veterans Parkway and Fort Jesse Road in Normal this morning.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis identified the victim as 80-year-old Wayne L. Miller of El Paso. Police Chief Rick Bleichner said three vehicles were involved about 9:30 a.m.

"One of the vehicles involved was a semi. It was a commercial vehicle. There was a pickup truck involved and then a minivan. The driver of the pickup had sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The attempts to revive him by fire personnel were not successful," said Bleichner.

Davis said preliminary results indict that Miller died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision, reportedly sustained as the driver of the pick-up truck.

Bleichner said the intersection remained closed until early Tuesday afternoon for crash reconstruction analysts to work. Police recommend using an alternate route. Bleichner said there may be video available from a nearby business.

The McLean County Coroner said an autopsy will be performed later this afternoon.

Bleichner said the Veterans and Fort Jesse intersection is among the top five in Normal for crashes because of the daily volume of vehicles.

