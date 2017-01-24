UPDATE: Victim ID'd In Traffic Fatality In Normal

By 24 minutes ago

This is a file photo of Normal Fire and Rescue.
Credit Staff / WGLT

An 80-year old man has died in a crash at Veterans Parkway and Fort Jesse Road in Normal this morning.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis identified the victim as 80-year-old Wayne L. Miller of El Paso. Police Chief Rick Bleichner said three vehicles were involved about 9:30 a.m.

"One of the vehicles involved was a semi. It was a commercial vehicle. There was a pickup truck involved and then a minivan. The driver of the pickup had sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash. The attempts to revive him by fire personnel were not successful," said Bleichner.

Davis said preliminary results indict that Miller died of multiple blunt force injuries due to the collision, reportedly sustained as the driver of the pick-up truck.

Bleichner said the intersection remained closed until early Tuesday afternoon for crash reconstruction analysts to work. Police recommend using an alternate route. Bleichner said there may be video available from a nearby business.

The McLean County Coroner said an autopsy will be performed later this afternoon.

Bleichner said the Veterans and Fort Jesse intersection is among the top five in Normal for crashes because of the daily volume of vehicles.
 

Tags: 
Police and Courts
Normal Police
Transportation

Related Content

Man From Normal Dies In Motorcycle Crash

By Oct 31, 2016
WGLT

A twenty-eight-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in Normal.

Police say the incident happened on Shelbourne Drive east of Towanda Avenue about three a.m. Sunday.

McLean County State's Attorney Wins Appeal By Home Invader

By Jan 20, 2017
Staff / WGLT

An Illinois appeals court has rejected a claim by a convicted home invader in Normal that he didn't harm anyone and shouldn't be punished.

Court records show police were chasing Chad Dorsey in March of 2013, trying to arrest him on a warrant. Dorsey broke down a door into a family's apartment.

UPDATE: Coroner ID's Pedestrian Crash Victim

By & Aug 23, 2016
Creative Commons

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Normal.  The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Grandview.

Normal Police and Fire Departments found the pedestrian pinned under the vehicle. McLean County Coroner Kathleen Davis has identified the victim as 74-year old Lanny Lobdell of Normal. Davis says Lobdell died from multiple blunt injuries to the chest after being pinned. He was initially taken to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center where he later died.