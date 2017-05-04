Unit Five Celebrates 80th Anniversary of Eugene Field School

By 1 hour ago
  • Woman holding board with four peices of school memorabilia.
    View Slideshow 1 of 10
    Administrator Jane Collins reveals one of many memory baords she has created from scrap books stored by the school's last Secretary, Twila Eickhorst.
    Colleen Reynolds / WGLT
  • Snowy lot with trees and Fell Park Water Tower in the background.
    View Slideshow 2 of 10
    This is a photo of the future site of Eugene Field Elementary which is located on Cypress Street, north of Fell Park. You can see the Fell Park Water Tower, constructed in 1898, in the background.
    Photo courtsey of Eugene Field Archives.
  • Typed cover letter from Eugene Field Principal Margaret Conlee.
    View Slideshow 3 of 10
    The cover letter to a report that documents the first year of the school. Margaret Conlee created a school that was seen as the heart of the neighborhood.
    Photo courtesy of Eugene Field Archives.
  • Black and white copy of small group of 5th grade students in 1936.
    View Slideshow 4 of 10
    A copy of a photo contained in Principal and 5th Grade Teacher Margaret Conlee's report on the first year of Unit Five's Eugene Field Elementary School in 1936.
    Photo courtesy of Eugene Field Archives.
  • Copy of the contract to build Eugene Field.
    View Slideshow 5 of 10
    A photo of the contract to construct Eugene Field Elementary School. Cost was $45,00.
    Photo courtesy of Eugene Field Archives.
  • Melba Frink who is the longest-serving teacher who taught at Eugene Field Elementary
    View Slideshow 6 of 10
    Photo of Kindergarten Teacher Melba Jean Frink who taught at Eugene Field for 31 years. She gave input to the anniversary committee and will be at the celebration.
    Photo courtesy of Facebook.
  • Photo of metal ornament with tier mascot to celebrate 80 years of Eugene Field school.
    View Slideshow 7 of 10
    A photo of the commemorative ornament that will be sold to celebrate Eugene Field's 80th anniversay
    Photo courtesy of Facebook.
  • Photo of students who were in the last class to attend Eugene Field Elementary
    View Slideshow 8 of 10
    Photo of the last group of students to attend Eugene Field Elementary as a traditional school. This hangs on the wall outside the school office.
    Photo courtesy Eugene Field Archives.
  • Bed and kitchen table in a room to help teach life skills to students with disabilities.
    View Slideshow 9 of 10
    A room simulating an apartment set-up helps teach life skills to students with developmental, emotional or physical limitations.
    Colleen Reynolds / WGLT
  • Button to wear on Red, White and Blue Day that will also commemorate the life of Josh Rodgers, who was killed last Wednesday in Afghanistan.
    View Slideshow 10 of 10
    A button to commemorate the life of US Ranger Josh Rodgers of Bloomington who was killed in Afghanistan last Wednesday. Students at Eugene Field are producing buttons for a Red, White and Blue day Friday.
    Colleen Reynolds / WGLT

A school building that stood out on the barren landscape of Normal when it was constructed as part of the Works Progress Administration will be celebrated as Unit Five marks the building's 80th anniversary.

In part, the anniversary celebration will not only honor the building's past but also its re-birth as a place where students with special needs get individualized help with life skills and career training. Eugene Field Elementary saw its last graduating class as a traditional school in 2004. The building was constructed for $45,000 and was named for St. Louis native, writer and children's poet Eugene Field who has numerous schools named for him across the Midwest.

Development Training Coordinator Susie Zink serves on the 80th Anniversary Committee and has been going over former students’ memories submitted via Facebook. "The common themes was [sic] that it wasn't just a school it was a safe place and everybody felt like family here and they all became extended family," Zink recalled from the memories she's been reading. "It was a great place to be and a fun place to be," she said.

Other posts mention long time Kindergarten Teacher Melba Jean Frink who holds the distinction of having taught at the school for 31 years, the most of any teacher.  Frink, who just turned 90 last October, has also been a part of the anniversary committee.  All of the memories about her and many other beloved teachers will be included memory books that can be ordered at the celebration.

Eugene Field's current Administrator Jane Collins has been pouring over memorabilia from scrapbooks that were stored in an attic of the school's last secretary, Twila Eickhorst who wrote on the Facebook group page, "It was a special place.  I still miss being there every day." Eickhorst was given the treasure trove when the school closed and she recently turned it all over to the current staff.  Collins says she has been most inspired by going through the journal of the school's first Principal Margaret Conlee. "She is someone who, wow, we could all only hope to be like her," she said.

Conlee's journal shows a copy of the first student newspaper, the Eugene Field Star and a permission slip from a teacher who paid to take her class on a field trip to the Irwin Theater to see The Wizard of Oz.  ​Mrs. Cade wrote, "They have been reading the book and I think they would enjoy seeing it as a group."

There are several special events planned on Friday, including a cook-out starting at noon and a 2.pm. ceremony to honor one of the first students at Eugene Field, Regionald Whittaker, who was a 5th grader the year the school opened.  Whittaker is 92 and Collins describes him as "an incredible man, very humble and very kind." She said recognition of him is "long overdue."

Among the school's most celebrated alumni is Chicago Blackhawks Hockey Vice President Jay Blunk who is credited with reviving interest in the team by improving fan accessibility and other innovative marketing strategies. Blunk is providing two baskets for a silent auction that will be part of the open house from 5-7 p.m. Friday.  

Money raised will support a Field of Dreams project that will also be unveiled. Collins says it will include a wheelchair walk, sensory garden and potentially an outdoor classroom. A barn quilt that will hang on a shed in the center of the grounds will also be revealed.

A full schedule of events Friday and Saturday are available on this event flyer

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Related Content

Unit 5 Boosts Internship Offerings

By Feb 20, 2017

Unit Five Superintendent Mark Daniel said every high school student should have the opportunity to get an internship before they graduate.

Daniel said it is important to allow students  to  look into different career paths such as engineering.

Unit Five Recognizes Outgoing Members, Stresses Need For State Funding

By Apr 27, 2017
Mike Miletich / WGLT

The Unit Five School Board is starting a new journey without two long-term members.

The board is recognizing Gail Ann Briggs and John Puzauskas for a combined 65 years of service.

Educators On Board With New Funding Formula

By May 1, 2017
woodleywonderworks / Flickr

An expert on the proposed revision to the school funding formula says educators are on board with the idea even if politicians aren't there yet.

LeRoy School Superintendent Gary Tipsord spoke during a recent Town Hall on school funding at Heartland Community Colege about the so-called evidence based funding model.