Unemployment Improves In Twin Cities During March

March unemployment in Bloomington Normal was down more than a full point from the same time last year.

According to the State Department of Employment Security, the jobless rate in the twin cities in March was 4.3 percent.

IDES also reported the twin cities has recovered the stagger on its job gap. The metro area had been running about 1,000 to 1,200 jobs behind the same month a year ago. But, the March numbers put the workforce at only 200 fewer jobs than the same month in 2016.



The retail, manufacturing, and government sectors declined. On the positive side, the Education, Financial Activities, Business Services, and Health Care sector employment grew.



About 43-hundred people were out of work and looking for a job in the twin cities in March.

