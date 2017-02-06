Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

UFEA President Speaks Against School Vouchers

By 38 minutes ago
Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

Unit Five Education Association President Karl Goeke said he doesn't think Normal West High School (pictured here) or other public schools in the twin cities would be greatly affected by vouchers, but he said that's not the case in many cities.
Credit Staff / WGLT

A teacher’s union leader in central Illinois is concerned about charter schools and school vouchers. It is likely the U.S. Senate will vote this week on voucher proponent Betsy Devos as Education Secretary.

Unit Five Education Association President Karl Goeke said taking taxpayer money and making it available to private schools on a per student basis, hurts public schools.

One example is in Michigan, where Devos hails from.

"There are places where the public schools have to close because there is such low enrollment. The people that live there still need a public school. So, the students are travelling farther distances," said Goeke.

Goeke also questioned whether taxpayer money should be going to private schools where value is less assured and less regulated

"All public schools have licensed educators. When you take a voucher and go to say a for profit charter school, those schools are not bound by the same licensure provisions that we have here in Illinois and they don't have the same accountability," said Goeke

Goeke said both in Michigan and in other states in which charter schools have been prominent, they have yet to prove that they produce a better education than public schools.

State Senator Bill Brady has said vouchers make private schools more affordable for low income parents and families. Goeke said that might be true in principle, but often poor families have transportation barriers and end up staying at public schools which are required to offer transportation. Goeke noted as well that nothing prevents charter schools from closing, leaving kids and parents in the lurch.

Tags: 
Education and Schools
Unit 5
Organized Labor

Related Content

Budget Stalemate Looms Over Unit 5

By Jan 19, 2017
Baylee Steelman

Unit 5 Business Manager Marty Hickman said the state's ongoing budget impasse brings uncertainty to the school district. 

Women's March Not The Only Protest Drawing Twin Cities People To D.C.

By Jan 26, 2017
Scott Vogel / Bloomington Central Catholic High School

The last eight years have been difficult for people who oppose abortion. The Obama administration was not receptive to that message.

But, Bloomington Central Catholic High School students headed to Washington for the annual national March For Life feel excited this year because of the change in administration.

A Life Of Service That Mattered: Gail Ann Briggs

By Jan 10, 2017
Staff / WGLT

The end of an era in Bloomington Normal education is fast approaching.

Unit Five School Board member Gail Ann Briggs is stepping down from the board in April.

She began her service in 1976. 