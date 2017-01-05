U Of Illinois Employees To Get 2 Percent Mid-year Raises

University of Illinois employees will receive a 2 percent raise in March after the school had to put pay increases on hold for the last two years.

A school spokesman says the raises will take effect in February and the money will show up in March paychecks. University President Tim Killeen put general raises on hold for a second-straight year last summer due to the state budget impasse. But Killeen said he was optimistic the school could provide a mid-year raise by making cuts elsewhere.

Last month, Illinois State President Larry Dietz announced ISU workers would receive a 2 percent merit-based pay hike this year.

Killeen says most of the money to fund the raises will come from about 500 positions that haven't been refilled over the past year.

UI officials say the 2 percent raise will cost about $33 million a year.

