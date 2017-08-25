 U of I Professor Announces Run Against GOP's Rodney Davis | WGLT
Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

U of I Professor Announces Run Against GOP's Rodney Davis

By 1 hour ago
  • 13th Congressional District candidate Jonathan Ebel of Urbana.
    13th Congressional District candidate Jonathan Ebel of Urbana.
    Courtesy

A fifth Democrat has announced plans to challenge U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis next year.

Jonathan Ebel of Urbana is a religion professor at the University of Illinois. He’s never run for office before but says he was drawn to the race because the “government is not working for the people.” Too many elected officials, he said, are serving large corporations and donors—and not their constituents.

“I saw a need,” Ebel said. “And that need is for people with a good morale compass and a good head on their shoulders and no connections like the ones that are warping Congress to get involved.”

One of Ebel’s key issues is health care. He supports a single-payer system—one of many progressive positions he’d stake out.

“It’s well past time that we go about getting university health care,” Ebel said on GLT’s Sound Ideas.

Davis, a Taylorville Republican, has represented the 13th Congressional District since 2013.

Ebel says Davis is particularly vulnerable on the health care issue. Davis supported a plan that fizzled in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare. Davis has said that he believes Obamacare is “collapsing.”

“If that’s not a vulnerability, I don’t know what it is,” Ebel said of Davis’ position. “That to me is a morally reprehensible position to stake out.”

The 13th District race is certain to attract big, out-of-state money from the Democratic and Republican parties. Ebel expressed doubt that any Democrat will be able to outraise Davis and his supporters.

“We aren’t going to be able to outraise them, but we can outsmart them and out hustle them, and that’s what I plan to do,” said Ebel.

The sprawling 13th District stretches from Bloomington-Normal all the way south to Edwardsville, covering many rural, Republican-leaning areas. It includes parts or all of 14 counties.

There are at least four other Democrats planning to run in March’s primary:

  • Former Democratic fundraiser Betsy Dirksen Londrigan of Springfield
  • Dr. David Gill of Bloomington
  • University High School teacher Benjamin Webb
  • Lawyer Erik Jones, former Illinois assistant attorney general

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Election 2018
Congressman Rodney Davis
Jonathan Ebel

Related Content

Londrigan Enters Growing Democratic Field In 13th Congressional District

By Jul 7, 2017
Betsy Dirksen Londrigan
Courtesy / betsydirksenlondrigan.com

There is another entry into the Democratic race for Congress in the 13th District.

Theater Teacher Takes Political Stage

By Jun 2, 2017
Charlie Schlenker / WGLT

There's another candidate in the Democratic race for Congress in the 13th District. He is Ben Webb, an English and Drama teacher at University High School in Normal. Webb said he has been frustrated at the lack of listening done by the current Congressman, Republican Rodney Davis, and believes he brings a different approach.

Webb said he sees a lack of attention to scientists, experts, and scholars in politics.

13th District Candidate Jones Touts 'Bulldog' Track Record

By Jul 28, 2017
Courtesy

The latest Democrat to enter the crowded race to challenge Republican Rep. Rodney Davis next year says he’s a “bulldog” with a track record of fighting government and corporate wrongdoing.

Rodney Davis, GOP Pivot To Tax Reform

By Aug 1, 2017
Charlie Schlenker / WGLT

Following the failure of the House and Senate to agree on a mechanism to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Republicans have moved on to an overhaul of the tax code.