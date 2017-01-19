Twin Cities Theater Groups Join Ghostlight Effort

Theaters all over the nation are making a statement by using the image of the Ghostlight to fight against intolerance as the nation prepares for a new President.

Gregory Hicks is the Assistant Artistic Director for New Route Theater in Bloomington-Normal, which has held one such vigil. Seedling Theater and Illinois Voices Theater Project Joined the effort.

Hicks said Ghostlight participants stand for the values of inclusion, participation, and compassion for everyone regardless of race, class, religion, country of origin, immigration status, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

He said they want to create a safe space and a brave space for diversity in a tumultuous time.

"The country is divided right now. And I think it was divided before. But, I think with the past election it became more polarized. If everything that President Elect Trump does everything in his Presidency he said he was going to do in the campaign, I think we are in for some dark times," said Hicks.

Hicks said one indication is an African American professor in the twin cities was disparaged with racial and sexual orientation insults after the election.

Hicks said it was important to begin the project the day before the inauguration.

The ghostlight is always left on in a theater to allow actors and crew to pierce the dark.

"Even though there will be dark times, there will be a light that is still on. There will be a place that you can come to where you can see different perspectives, where you can see different things happening," said Hicks.