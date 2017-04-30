Town Frustrated At Delay In ISSCS Building Demolition

Under a revised development agreement, owner Nick Africano would have to tear town the ISSCS Administration building by October 1, 2017.
The owner of the dilapidated administration building at the Illinois Soldiers and Sailors Children's School wants more time to tear it down.

Nick Africano is going to miss this week's deadline to start demolition under an agreement with the Town.

Africano has told town staff he has only recently been able to give Stark Excavating financial assurances they will be paid.

Last November the town agreed to pay a half million dollar removal cost in return for Africano restoring a remaining building and handling the demolition. The Town will get the administration building land unless Africano pays the town for the demolition.

In council documents, staff called the delay frustrating.

Staff recommended giving Africano another five months instead of pursuing legal remedies, which could take a lot longer. They also want more frequent project updates from Africano, so they can decide whether to intervene in the future.

Town of Normal

