Town Council To Vote On Division Street Roadway, Sidewalk Construction

Town of Normal staff are asking the Council to approve sidewalk and road construction along a stretch of Division Street.

The Council will vote this evening on a $190,557 contract with Rowe Construction Company for Division Street roadway and sidewalk construction across the Main Street corridor.

The project includes curb replacement, drainage improvements, and resurfacing of Division from east of Lee to west of Adelaide and under the Union Pacific Railroad bridge.

Staff say the sidewalk is an important pedestrian walkway leading from residential areas west of the bridge to bus stops, grocery stores, and hospitals.

The town is also proposing adding outdoor furnishings to the soon-to-be South Boarding Platform at Uptown Station. RATIO Architects have submitted a plan to install 14 benches, five pairs of trash receptacles, and three ash urns for the new platform.

The Council will vote this evening on the proposal to provide the recommended equipment for just over $46,000.