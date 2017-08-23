 Topeka Does Not Hire Hales | WGLT

Topeka Does Not Hire Hales

  • Michael Hill / WGLT

The governing body in Topeka, Kansas, has hired someone other than Bloomington City Manager David Hales.

Hales had been one of five finalists for the job now filled by Mason City, Iowa, manager Brent Trout. Hales' contract with Bloomington runs through mid-July of next year. His salary is about $189,000.

Hales was also a finalist for the top administrative job in Racine, Wisconsin, before removing himself as a candidate earlier this year.

City Manager David Hales
City of Bloomington

