Topeka Does Not Hire Hales

The governing body in Topeka, Kansas, has hired someone other than Bloomington City Manager David Hales.

Hales had been one of five finalists for the job now filled by Mason City, Iowa, manager Brent Trout. Hales' contract with Bloomington runs through mid-July of next year. His salary is about $189,000.

Hales was also a finalist for the top administrative job in Racine, Wisconsin, before removing himself as a candidate earlier this year.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.