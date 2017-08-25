 Top 10 This Week on GLT Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Catfish Keith, Selwyn Birchwood | WGLT

Top 10 This Week on GLT Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Catfish Keith, Selwyn Birchwood

  • Kenny Wayne Shepherd performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in New Orleans.
    Amy Harris/Invision / The Associated Press

We think of GLT Blues Radio as the Best Blues Station on Planet Earth because that's what you tell us.

Here are GLT Music Director Jon Norton's Top 10 songs for the week ending Aug. 4, via a Spotify playlist. Like what you hear? Listen to GLT Blues every weekend on-air 89.1 FM, or streaming all day every day on WGLT.org.

