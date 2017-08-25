Top 10 This Week on GLT Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Catfish Keith, Selwyn Birchwood

We think of GLT Blues Radio as the Best Blues Station on Planet Earth because that's what you tell us.

Here are GLT Music Director Jon Norton's Top 10 songs for the week ending Aug. 4, via a Spotify playlist. Like what you hear? Listen to GLT Blues every weekend on-air 89.1 FM, or streaming all day every day on WGLT.org.

You can also subscribe to the GLT Music Podcast to learn about up-and-coming artists and hear first-hand stories about the music from the artists themselves.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.