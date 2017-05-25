Tiritilli Abandons Recount Hopes

Normal Mayoral Candidate Mark Tiritilli said he is conceding the contest to Mayor Chris Koos.

Speaking to reporters at Rosa Parks Commons, Tiritilli said he will not seek a full recount from a court.

After a partial recount and examination of voter registration rolls, Tiritilli said he is confident there was no fraud in the election that saw him lose by eleven votes to multi term incumbent Chris Koos.

Tiritilli said it would have cost him $10,000 to go forward with a legal challenge.

The Bloomington High School physics teacher said he will run for Mayor again.

After the election, Tiritilli came under criticism for his campaign from existing office holders. Including longtime council member Jeff Fritzen, they said the level of debt by town government is not unreasonable given the revenue stream, the size of the budget, and the population of the town,

Tiritilli has defended his campaign saying the debt is too large and should be reduced over time.

