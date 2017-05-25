Tiritilli Abandons Recount Hopes

By & 19 minutes ago

Normal Mayoral Candidate Marc Tiritilli has told reporters he will run again for Mayor.
Credit Judith Valente / WGLT

Normal Mayoral Candidate Mark Tiritilli said he is conceding the contest to Mayor Chris Koos.

Speaking to reporters at Rosa Parks Commons, Tiritilli said he will not seek a full recount from a court.

After a partial recount and examination of voter registration rolls, Tiritilli said he is confident there was no fraud in the election that saw him lose by eleven votes to multi term incumbent Chris Koos.

Tiritilli said it would have cost him $10,000 to go forward with a legal challenge.

The Bloomington High School physics teacher said he will run for Mayor again.

After the election, Tiritilli came under criticism for his campaign from existing office holders. Including longtime council member Jeff Fritzen, they said the level of debt by town government is not unreasonable given the revenue stream, the size of the budget, and the population of the town,

Tiritilli has defended his campaign saying the debt is too large and should be reduced over time.

Tags: 
Election 2018
Normal Mayoral Election

Related Content

Mayoral Recount In Normal Slowly Advances

By May 9, 2017
Isabella Rodriguez / WGLT

The first day of a discovery recount for the Normal mayoral race revealed no dramatic change in the result.

Candidate Marc Tiritilli had requested a recount of a quarter of the precincts in the town after losing to incumbent Chris Koos by 11 votes. 6,336 voters went to the polls in the Mayoral race April 4, 2017.

Discovery Recount Done In Normal Mayoral Race

By May 10, 2017
Isabella Rodriguez / WGLT

A partial recount in the Normal Mayoral race did not suggest any big errors in the 11 vote win by Mayor Chris Koos.

Challenger Marc Tiritilli will have to decide whether there is anything in the recount or his examination of voter signatures that could convince a judge to order a full recount. His deadline to file suit in circuit court is May 25th.

Tiritilli Files For Mayor In Normal

By Nov 23, 2016
Staff / WGLT

A Bloomington High School Science Teacher said he believes the Town of Normal is heading down an unsustainable path.

Marc Tiritilli has filed petitions to run for Mayor against incumbent Chris Koos.

Koos, Tiritilli Talk Town Debt, Metro Zone

By Mar 2, 2017
Koos and Tiritilli
Cristian Jaramillio / WGLT

The two candidates for mayor of Normal talked about the current dispute with Bloomington over the 30-year-old Metro Zone agreement, as well as other issues at the WGLT-McLean County League of Women Voters Candidate Forum at University Galleries on Thursday night.

Koos Takes Mayor Of Normal Race By 11 Votes

By & Apr 18, 2017
Chris Koos watches results
Cristian Jaramillo / WGLT

The final canvassing of ballots has taken place and incumbent Chris Koos has been re-elected as Mayor of Normal. Koos' margin increased by four votes as he won by an 11 vote final margin. Nearly three dozen mail-in and provisional ballots were counted Tuesday morning.

Koos edged challenger Marc Tiritilli 3,125 to 3114 votes.