Three Takeaways From Springfield’s (In)Action On School Funding

Illinois Democrats are

gathering in Springfield Thursday for a day of fundraisers and political

speeches as part of the Illinois State Fair.

Republicans feted their

party at Governor’s Day on Wednesday, but it was overshadowed by questions to

GOP leaders regarding President Donald Trump’s recent comments about white

supremacists.

On top of that, Illinois

House Democrats just up the road had orchestrated a symbolic vote meant to deal

a blow to Gov. Bruce Rauner in the fight over school funding.

Here are some key

takeaways from the political shenanigans down Springfield way Wednesday.

Plenty of political

theater...

Rauner partially vetoed

a bill to change the way Illinois doles out education money to school

districts. That’s created an impasse that threatens nearly all state school

funding, just as a new academic year kicks off.

The political math means

Democrats will have an impossible time overriding the governor’s changes to

their funding bill as long as Republicans stick together - and so far, the

House GOP is doing just that. So on Wednesday, House Democrats held a largely symbolic vote on a bill containing Rauner’s vision for

education funding - a bill they knew would fail, given their majority in the

chamber. It got zero yes votes. Republicans decried the vote as a “sham” and

didn’t participate.

...but a school funding

compromise? Not so fast

House Speaker Michael

Madigan said lawmakers will return next Wednesday for an override vote. If

lawmakers fail to override the governor’s veto, there’s currently no backup

plan to get money to schools across Illinois, so they’d have to go back and

hash out a new bill.

Negotiations are

ongoing, but Madigan told reporters after Wednesday’s vote that he doesn’t

trust Rauner and questioned whether the governor will ever be willing to reach

a compromise on school funding. One key issue is whether Illinois should create

a new “scholarship program” that critics liken to school vouchers.

Republicans really want this, but Madigan says it’s unclear whether it’s a

must-have for any possible deal.

The GOP Name Game

If you ask the Illinois

GOP, Governor’s Day was about one name: Madigan. Stump speeches from candidates

focused on how to oust the long-time House speaker and state Democratic Party

leader. The governor even predicted Republicans could pick up nine seats next

year so Madigan couldn’t be speaker any more.

But there was another

name Republicans seemingly preferred not to talk about: Trump.

Rauner’s recent comments

comparing the tactics of anti-racist protestors in Charlottesville, Va. to the

white supremacists they were protesting has drawn fire from Republicans all

over the country.

But after an equivocal response to questions about the violence there

this week garnered swift Democratic criticism, Rauner came prepared Wednesday

to address the president’s most recent comments.

“I vehemently disagree

with his comments,” Rauner said, during a rare exchange where he actually

mentioned Trump by name. “We have to condemn that sort of action. Those actions

by - they’re frankly disgusting. Despicable. White supremacist groups - we have

to call them that and we gotta condemn their actions.”