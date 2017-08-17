Three Takeaways From Springfield’s (In)Action On School Funding

Illinois Democrats are
gathering in Springfield Thursday for a day of fundraisers and political
speeches as part of the Illinois State Fair.
Republicans feted their
party at Governor’s Day on Wednesday, but it was overshadowed by questions to
GOP leaders regarding President Donald Trump’s recent comments about white
supremacists.
On top of that, Illinois
House Democrats just up the road had orchestrated a symbolic vote meant to deal
a blow to Gov. Bruce Rauner in the fight over school funding.
Here are some key
takeaways from the political shenanigans down Springfield way Wednesday.
Plenty of political
theater...
Rauner partially vetoed
a bill to change the way Illinois doles out education money to school
districts. That’s created an impasse that threatens nearly all state school
funding, just as a new academic year kicks off.
The political math means
Democrats will have an impossible time overriding the governor’s changes to
their funding bill as long as Republicans stick together - and so far, the
House GOP is doing just that. So on Wednesday, House Democrats held a largely symbolic vote on a bill containing Rauner’s vision for
education funding - a bill they knew would fail, given their majority in the
chamber. It got zero yes votes. Republicans decried the vote as a “sham” and
didn’t participate.
...but a school funding
compromise? Not so fast
House Speaker Michael
Madigan said lawmakers will return next Wednesday for an override vote. If
lawmakers fail to override the governor’s veto, there’s currently no backup
plan to get money to schools across Illinois, so they’d have to go back and
hash out a new bill.
Negotiations are
ongoing, but Madigan told reporters after Wednesday’s vote that he doesn’t
trust Rauner and questioned whether the governor will ever be willing to reach
a compromise on school funding. One key issue is whether Illinois should create
a new “scholarship program” that critics liken to school vouchers.
Republicans really want this, but Madigan says it’s unclear whether it’s a
must-have for any possible deal.
The GOP Name Game
If you ask the Illinois
GOP, Governor’s Day was about one name: Madigan. Stump speeches from candidates
focused on how to oust the long-time House speaker and state Democratic Party
leader. The governor even predicted Republicans could pick up nine seats next
year so Madigan couldn’t be speaker any more.
But there was another
name Republicans seemingly preferred not to talk about: Trump.
Rauner’s recent comments
comparing the tactics of anti-racist protestors in Charlottesville, Va. to the
white supremacists they were protesting has drawn fire from Republicans all
over the country.
But after an equivocal response to questions about the violence there
this week garnered swift Democratic criticism, Rauner came prepared Wednesday
to address the president’s most recent comments.
“I vehemently disagree
with his comments,” Rauner said, during a rare exchange where he actually
mentioned Trump by name. “We have to condemn that sort of action. Those actions
by - they’re frankly disgusting. Despicable. White supremacist groups - we have
to call them that and we gotta condemn their actions.”