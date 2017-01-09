Three ISU Trustees Depart

Three members of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees are ending long service on that panel.

ISU President Larry Dietz said businessman J.D. Bergman and former educators Betty Kinser and Anne Davis are stepping down.

Bergman is the longest serving with 14 years on the board. But, Kinser and Davis each have about twelve years.

"We clearly will lose some history with those individuals with that length of time. But, they'll also be around for folks to talk to. We have a good core of the board with experience. So we're excited about new members being appointed," said Dietz.

Dietz said he is hopeful Governor Bruce Rauner will make new appointments relatively soon, perhaps yet this week. The current terms for Bergman, Davis, and Kinser expire on Friday.

Dietz said to call Kinser a beloved member of the Redbird family is too light a praise for decades of involvement.

“She knows this University inside and out, and we have been the better for it,” said Dietz.

Trustees Chair Rocky Donahue says Bergman's spark on the board will not be easily replaced. And Dietz said Bergman has served as a constant voice on the board.

"His business acumen, support of shared governance, and straight-forward approach to University matters over the years is truly appreciated,” said Dietz.

Bergman will remain a member of the Illinois Board of Higher Education.

Dietz said Davis's dedication to the university has been a gift to us all.

“Trustee Davis has inspired students, faculty, and administrators throughout her time as a Trustee,” said University President Larry Dietz.