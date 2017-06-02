Related Program: 
Theater Teacher Takes Political Stage

Ben Webb has announced he is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in the 13th District.
There's another candidate in the Democratic race for Congress in the 13th District. He is Ben Webb, a theater teacher at University High School in Normal. Webb said he has been frustrated at the lack of listening done by the current Congressman, Republican Rodney Davis, and believes he brings a different approach.

Webb said he sees a lack of attention to scientists, experts, and scholars in politics.

"I am a person with a progressive perspective. I believe in single payer health coverage and strong government support for education," said Webb.

GLT asked Webb how he will appeal to more conservative voters in the sprawling district that stretches from the metro east area north to Bloomington-Normal.

"One of the things we have been missing in our politics is the effort to reach out and have dialog with others. That's important to do," said Webb.

There are at least two other probable Democratic candidates already, State Representative Carol Ammons of Champaign-Urbana and Bloomington Physician David Gill who has run six times before. A handful of other people are also exploring the possibility.

