Teenager Dies After Hit-And-Run On Bloomington's Southwest Side

A 16-year-old boy has died after being critically injured by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bike on Bloomington’s southwest side.

Dale Nelson died late Monday at a Peoria hospital, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said in a statement. Nelson was an organ and tissue donor. An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

Authorities say Nelson was riding bikes with friends around 8:30 p.m. Aug. 14 when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Steven McCuen, 32, of Bloomington. Nelson was found unresponsive in a ditch. McCuen allegedly fled the scene—Six Points Road between Alexander Road and Morris Avenue—but was arrested the next day.

McCuen faces aggravated DUI and failure to report an accident with injury charges. He’s being held at the McLean County jail, with an arraignment set for 10 a.m. Friday.

McLean County State's Attorney Jason Chambers said Tuesday that his office will be amending those charges to the more severe offense of DUI leading to a fatality. McCuen's previous criminal history related to driving under the influence makes him eligible for stiffer sentencing, similar to a Class X felony, he said.

McCuen's record behind the wheel "absolutely" factors into those charging decisions, Chambers said.

