Superintendents, Mayors Push For School Funding Fix

By The Associated Press 38 minutes ago
  • Roy Williams Jr., chairman of the education task force of the Faith Coalition for the Common Good, rallies support outside Feitshans Elementary School in Springfield on Aug. 10, 2017.
    John O'Connor / The Associated Press

School superintendents from central and southern Illinois are pushing lawmakers to reach an agreement on overhauling the state's school funding formula.

Several spoke in Springfield on Wednesday, the day they were supposed to hold a Capitol rally. However, they canceled it when House Speaker Michael Madigan scrapped Wednesday's legislative session citing progress in legislative leaders' negotiations.

Lawmakers from both parties agree the calculation Illinois uses is unfair. But they disagree over how to fix it. The budget legislators approved last month requires a new formula for schools to get state money.

However, Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner rejected the plan majority Democrats approved. The Senate overrode Rauner's veto. Madigan says if there's no compromise this week, he'll schedule a House override vote next week.

Mayors from Chicago and the suburbs called Wednesday for an override.

