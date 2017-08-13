Sunday Puzzle: Anagrams Across The United States

On-air challenge: Every answer is the name of a well-known U.S. city in 6 letters. You'll get a word or phrase that contains those letters in left-to-right order, but not consecutively. You name the city.

Ex. PRAETORIAN (Illinois)

1. BROWNSTONE (Massachusetts)

2. JUNIOR LEAGUE (Alaska)

3. TOUCHSTONE (Arizona)

4. CRAFTSPERSON (Wyoming)

5. PALEOBOTANY (New York)

6. ACQUISITION (Texas)

7. DOUBLE DUTCH (Minnesota)

8. RESURGENCE (Oregon)

Last week's challenge: There is a city somewhere in the United States with a population of about 24,000 people. Change the last letter in the name of its state. If you now read the name of the city plus the altered name of its state together, the result is a palindrome — that is, it reads backward and forward the same. What city is it?

Answer: Zion, Illinois

Winner: Andrew Ragsdale of Gainsville, Fla.

Next week's challenge: Not too hard a challenge this week. The word INAUGURATION contains the letters of GNU, GOAT, IGUANA, and AGOUTI, which are all animals. The name of what 9-letter animal can be spelled from the letters of INAUGURATION?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, August 17, at 3 p.m. ET.