Statewide Homesales Up In 2016, Down For December

By Jim Meadows 22 minutes ago

Bloomington home for sale file photo
Credit Staff / WGLT

Sales of existing homes in Illinois were down in December, but up overall in 2016.

The trade group Illinois Realtors reports that 162,380 houses and condos were sold in the state last year --- up nearly four percent from 2015.  But home sales for the month of December were down 2.8 percent from the previous December.

The statewide median home price was up 6.4 percent in 2016, at $184,000.

Economic analyst Geoffrey Hewings with the University of Illinois said a lack of inventory kept home sales from going even higher.

“People are not offering their homes for sale, they’re staying put. They want to see what’s going to happen. And then perhaps, if the signals in the economy are very positive over the next five to six months, we might see an increase in that inventory,” Hewings said.

He said desire to wait for positive economic signals could explain why Illinois home sales softened in the second half of the year.

Hewings said uncertainty about the state budget and the incoming Trump administration created a wait-and-see attitude in many potential homebuyers.

Realty

Related Content

Peoria Area Home Sales Stable

By 23 hours ago
David Sawyer / Flickr

Peoria area home sales closed the year up for the fourth quarter, but down marginally for the full year. The Peoria Area Association of Realtors reports fourth quarter sales were up more than a percent and the full year down less than a percent.

Indicators are not always reliable guides to performance though. For instance, Jana Heffron, PAAR President said  there were some negative pressures on the market late last year and then November was up six percent.

Realtors Predict Good Bloomington Normal Markets For 2017

By Jan 23, 2017
Staff / WGLT

The head of the Bloomington-Normal Association of Realtors predicts a strong home-selling climate in 2017, from about mid-year on.

Until then, Ed Neaves said things will be steady. He said about 100 homes are under contract so far this year, about the same as at this point in 2016. Sales last year rose 2.8%.

Neaves said a lot of buyers are out there but they are educated and particular.