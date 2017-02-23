State Workers Union Authorizes Walk Out

Members of AFSCME, the biggest labor union representing Illinois state workers, have taken a big step toward a possible strike.

AFSCME has been fighting with Gov. Bruce Rauner over its contract for more than two years.

And the strike authorization vote comes more than a year after Rauner broke off negotiations, saying they were at impasse.

Executive Director Roberta Lynch said 81 percent of those who voted cast ballots in favor of a strike.

"I demand respect, I deserve respect. That’s the message that I think this vote sends most clearly,” said Lynch.

The vote does not mean the union will strike anytime soon, or at all.

Leaders say they hope Rauner will reverse his yearlong stance and resume negotiating.

