State Tourism Director Praises McLean County Attractions

By 36 minutes ago

Rt 66 is among the tourism assets Illinois Tourism Director Cory Jobe praised during a stop in Bloomington. Pictured is a roadhouse in Normal on the Mother Road.
Credit Staff / WGLT

The State Tourism Director said Illinois is trying to concentrate on local makers to supplement destination locations for Illinois visitors.

Cory Jobe said that includes things like Funks Grove Maple Sirup, Epiphany Farms farm to fork food, craft brewers like Destihl, and distillers.

"We're really working with them to have travelers get beyond the gateway destinations that they typically know of to get visitors to stay in our state longer. We really want them to take those day trips and turn them into overnight stays," said Jobe.

Jobe was in Bloomington to speak at the Bloomington Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau annual luncheon.

He said the strategy is paying off according to figures that do show travelers spend about a day longer in this state on average than for the rest of the nation.

Jobe also said marketing local makers appeals to Millenials who are seeking life experiences as much as destinations.

"They are last minute decision makers. They are typically day trippers. They like authentic unique experiences. The Millenial traveler likes the big city. But they also like to connect on these iconic American road trips," said Jobe.

Jobe said road trips as vacation concept are making a comeback.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Tourism
Arts and Culture

Related Content

Route 66 Visitor Center Traffic Grows

By May 3, 2017
McLean County Museum of History

Route 66 Tourism grew by 50 percent in Bloomington last year.

That's according to attendance figures for the Cruisin' with Lincoln on 66 Visitors Center in the McLean County Museum of History.

New Rt 66 Bike Trail Stretch Dedicated

By Apr 19, 2017
Charlie Schlenker / WGLT

McLean County and state and federal elected leaders hope a bike trail will eventually extend from the northern border to the south end of McLean County.

On Wednesday they dedicated a new eight mile stretch of the Constitution Trail extending along Route 66 from Normal to Towanda. U.S. Representative Darin LaHood (R-Dunlap) said he is sponsoring a bill to make Route 66 a national historic trail.

Duncan Manor Owners Want Ability To Host More Events

By Aug 30, 2016
Don Palma / Palace Events

The 150 year-old Duncan Manor just outside of Towanda near Route 66 will host a Handmade and Vintage Market this Labor Day weekend and the couple which owns the historic landmark wants to be able to host many more events in the future. 