State Tourism Director Praises McLean County Attractions

The State Tourism Director said Illinois is trying to concentrate on local makers to supplement destination locations for Illinois visitors.

Cory Jobe said that includes things like Funks Grove Maple Sirup, Epiphany Farms farm to fork food, craft brewers like Destihl, and distillers.

"We're really working with them to have travelers get beyond the gateway destinations that they typically know of to get visitors to stay in our state longer. We really want them to take those day trips and turn them into overnight stays," said Jobe.

Jobe was in Bloomington to speak at the Bloomington Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau annual luncheon.

He said the strategy is paying off according to figures that do show travelers spend about a day longer in this state on average than for the rest of the nation.

Jobe also said marketing local makers appeals to Millenials who are seeking life experiences as much as destinations.

"They are last minute decision makers. They are typically day trippers. They like authentic unique experiences. The Millenial traveler likes the big city. But they also like to connect on these iconic American road trips," said Jobe.

Jobe said road trips as vacation concept are making a comeback.

