State Rep. Drury Says He's Running For Illinois Governor

HIGHWOOD, Ill. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Scott Drury says he's running for Illinois governor.

The former assistant U.S. attorney from the Chicago suburb of Highwood announced his 2018 bid on Tuesday.

In a news release, Drury says he'll be the independent Democrat in the race. In January, he was the only Democrat not to vote in favor of House Speaker Michael Madigan's election to a 17th term as speaker. Madigan also serves as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois.

A new Dem Gov candidate: State Rep. Scott Drury -- who didn't vote in favor of Madigan for Speaker. Drury also former fed prosecutor#twill pic.twitter.com/KE9RwEYD35 — natasha korecki (@natashakorecki) June 6, 2017

Drury says "Illinois has been defined by public corruption and a lack of honesty" for too long and he'll bring "honest change."

Other Democrats who've said they're running to unseat Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner include businessmen Chris Kennedy and J.B. Pritzker, state Sen. Daniel Biss, Chicago Ald. Ameya Pawar (47th Ward) and Madison County school superintendent Bob Daiber.



Editor’s note: Chicago Public Media receives philanthropic support from The Pritzker Foundation. J.B. Pritzker, who is campaigning for governor in the Democratic Primary, is not involved with the foundation and does not contribute to it.

