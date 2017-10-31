 State Releases New Report Cards for Schools | WGLT

State Releases New Report Cards for Schools

By 2 hours ago
  • Kids pick up school supplies at Douglas Taylor School in Chicago, Sept. 7, 2016.
    Kids pick up school supplies at Douglas Taylor School in Chicago, Sept. 7, 2016.
    Peter Wynn Thompson / AP Images for Clorox

Want to know how your kid's school is performing compared to others? The Illinois State Board of Education on Tuesday released graduation rates, test scores and other metrics through its online school report cards.

The website illinoisreportcard.com provides all sorts of data—demographics, teacher retention rates, how many students are homeless and each school's average score on the SAT. But the data won’t show whether schools could give their kids a leg up by having them practice with the PSAT, the preliminary test typically administered two years before the SAT.

Tony Smith, state superintendent of schools, said until now, only districts that could afford it administered that test. This year, the state will pay.

“Districts that have [the] resources have paid for multiple assessments," Smith said. "But this is the first time [the state is] paying for the PSAT for all districts."

Statewide SAT averages show 39.8 percent of 11th-grade students achieved proficiency in language arts and 36.4 percent achieved proficiency in math.

WGLT depends on financial support from users to bring you stories and interviews like this one. As someone who values experienced, knowledgeable, and award-winning journalists covering meaningful stories in central Illinois, please consider making a contribution.

Tags: 
Education and Schools

Related Content

Unit 5 Exploring New Farm-To-School Program

By Oct 27, 2017
Baylee Steelman / WGLT

The Unit 5 school board is looking into bringing local food to its school cafeterias.

Calling Deep Space: Students Converse With Space Station Astronaut

By Oct 23, 2017

An astronaut aboard the International Space Station told students at Chiddix Junior High School and the Challenger Learning Center Summer Space Camp that he never tires of looking out into deep space and what he misses most about earth when he's on a mission is a "big juicy bacon cheeseburger."

Minority Teacher Recruitment Difficult In Central Illinois

By Oct 16, 2017
Colleen Reynolds / WGLT

A retired Unit 5 school district educator recently called for more aggressive efforts to hire minority teachers in Bloomington-Normal.