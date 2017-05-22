State Farm Gives ISU $3 Million For Cybersecurity

By 1 hour ago

Students like these in an ISU computer lab will soon be making data safer for the companies that hire them.
Credit Illinois State University

State Farm Insurance is giving Illinois State University $3 million to grow the cybersecurity program. The money will create an endowed professorship in the School of Information Technology.
     
School of Information Technology Assistant Director Glen Sagers said ISU is poised to take advantage of one of the hottest areas in workforce growth.

"We're the first university in Illinois to have a cyber-security major. There are some other universities that have similar programs, but none with a formal major on the general topic. We're seeing great demand from students and parents," said Sagers.

The money from State Farm will also improve the cybersecurity program and rehab some space on campus. Sagers said it will allow the university to have a named chair in I-T to coordinate curriculum.

"Hardly a day goes by that we don't see some cyber-attack in the news. That crime is definitely on the upswing and what we need is people to be there to put in the safeguards to prevent it as well as people to do things like forensics to catch people who have done this after the fact," said Sagers.

"The Bloomington based company realizes the growing need for talented students to meet the challenges of online security in the 21st century," said State Farm Associate Vice President Kellie Clapper.

The State Farm Chair in Cyber-security will help students succeed in a technology driven world," said ISU President Larry Dietz.

 Sagers said the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the profession is among the fastest growing areas of of the workforce in the country.

Tags: 
Illinois State University
Cybercrime
Crime
Higher Education
Technology

Related Content

ISU Prof Co-authors Book On Cybercrime, Domestic Violence

By Oct 6, 2015
Illinois State University

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. The information age has opened new possibilities of both establishing relationships with other people and abusing them. The Virtual Enemy is a new book co-authored by Shelly Clevenger of Illinois State University. It focuses on the relationships of intimate partners and cyber-crime.

BPD Body Cam Pilot Program Advancing

By May 19, 2017
Bloomington Police Department

Bloomington police said they want to look at a next generation body camera product because the first one under review doesn't have enough battery life.

Cameras are supposed to have eight hours of recording time. But, some batteries are lasting only three hours. Chief Brendan Heffner said the law is ambiguous because it's not clear whether ten hours refers to recording capacity or battery life.

Sergeant Clayton Arnold is overseeing the pilot project of 12 officers using body cams. Sergeant Arnold said there are procedural hurdles to clear as well, such as deciding how much time to allocate for report writing with access to body camera footage.

Nude Photo Site May Include BHS, Eureka, East Peoria Students

By May 17, 2017
Staff / WGLT

District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly calls the news absolutely deplorable that there is a web site that offers trading of nude photos purportedly of Bloomington High School students.