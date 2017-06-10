Special Olympian Dies After Emergency At Pool

A Special Olympian suffered a medical emergency during competition at the NCWHS pool and passed away.
A Special Olympics Illinois athlete has died.

Special Olympics Illinois President and CEO Dave Breen said the athlete suffered a medical emergency during a Summer Games swimming competition.

Breen said in a news release that Lifeguards and Emergency Medical Technicians were on site already, per Special Olympics Illinois event protocol, and responded immediately.

The athlete was transported to Advocate Bromenn Hospital in Normal.

"After much medical effort by the first responders and medical team at the hospital, the athlete was not able to be  resuscitated and passed away," said Breen.

Special Olympics Illinois planned to honor the athlete with a moment of silence. The games continued at the request of the athlete's family, according to the organization.

