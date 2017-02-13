A Son Of Jerry Sandusky Accused Of Child Sexual Abuse

One of the sons of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky faces child sexual abuse charges in Centre County, Pa.

NPR's Jeff Brady reported the charges against 41-year-old Jeffrey Sandusky come more than four years after his father was convicted of child sexual abuse.

"Jeffrey Sandusky was charged with 14 counts that include child sexual abuse and child pornography. His adoptive father, former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, was convicted in 2012 of abusing 10 boys," Brady reported.

"The elder Sandusky is serving a prison sentence of up to 60 years but maintains he's innocent."

Sandusky and his wife Dottie have six adopted children. One son, Matthew Sandusky, said in 2012 he had been abused by his father; he testified against Sandusky and later told his story on Oprah.

Dottie Sandusky and the couple's other five children said in a statement following Matthew Sandusky's accusation that they never saw any indication of "anything inappropriate."

A preliminary hearing in Jeffrey Sandusky's case is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 22. Of the 14 charges against him, 12 allegedly occurred in 2013.

