Social Service Agencies Argue Against The State In Court

By IPR 5 minutes ago

The Baby Fold is among the many social service agencies that have suffered program and worker cuts because of the lack of a state budget.
Credit Staff / WGLT

61 social service agencies suing the State of Illinois over the budget impasse got their day in court on Thursday.

An attorney for the agencies told Illinois Appellate Court judges the agencies are political hostages because of the budget impasse. Those groups are suing the state to get paid what they’re owed.

Their attorney asked why the state would enter contracts with the social services knowing there wouldn’t be a budget to pay for those contracts. An attorney for the state argued that if there is no budget, the contracts say the state doesn’t have to pay.

Providers of addiction treatment and rape counseling sued the state for payment.

A Cook County judge ruled they don’t have to be paid if there is no budget.

Those groups appealed.

An attorney for the social services, Tom Geoghegan, told Illinois Appellate Court judges these agencies are political hostages.

He asked why the state would enter contracts with these organizations knowing there wouldn’t be a budget to pay for those contracts.

An attorney for the state argued that if there is no budget, the contracts say the state doesn’t have to pay - and says the social services are trying to spin straw into gold.

Tags: 
Social Services
Illinois Politics
Politics and Government
Governor Bruce Rauner
State Budget
Police and Courts

