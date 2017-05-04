Social Service Agencies Argue Against The State In Court

61 social service agencies suing the State of Illinois over the budget impasse got their day in court on Thursday.

An attorney for the agencies told Illinois Appellate Court judges the agencies are political hostages because of the budget impasse. Those groups are suing the state to get paid what they’re owed.

Their attorney asked why the state would enter contracts with the social services knowing there wouldn’t be a budget to pay for those contracts. An attorney for the state argued that if there is no budget, the contracts say the state doesn’t have to pay.

Providers of addiction treatment and rape counseling sued the state for payment.

A Cook County judge ruled they don’t have to be paid if there is no budget.

Those groups appealed.

