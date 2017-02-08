Snow Parking Bans Hit Bloomington-Normal

A parking ban is in effect in both Bloomington and Normal.

In Normal, the ban is for all cars parked on the street. In Bloomington, major roads and secondary streets, those designated as snow routes, and Downtown get top priority. They are plowed and salted. As a second priority, residential streets get plowed. Salting for the most part is limited to intersections and hills.

Due to the snowfall, both parking bans are in effect until 7:00 AM Thursday.

In Normal, all vehicles parked on the street are subject to a ticket. Cars must be moved to a driveway, garage or parking lot. Residents who don't have a driveway or garage are allowed to park for free in any of the parking lots of Normal's parks, including Underwood, Fairview and Anderson.

The National Weather Service was forecasting as much as 4 inches of snow over the Bloomington-Normal area, ending by Wednesday evening.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 2:51 PM Wednesday Feb. 8, 2017 with information about Bloomington's parking ban.

