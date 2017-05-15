Skirmishes Continue In Normal Mayoral Race

The challenger in the Normal Mayoral race is extending his examination of voter signature cards beyond the seven precincts in the partial recount.

Marc Tiritilli has filed a Freedom of Information Act request to look at the other precincts and 4,000 voters who cast ballots in the April 4th contest. Mayor Chris Koos won the contest by 11 votes.

County Clerk Kathy Michael said she is waiting on a legal review, but it's likely the request will be granted.



Tiritilli has until May 25th to file suit in circuit court seeking a judge's order for a full recount.



The Discovery recount last week turned up no significant questionable ballot counting or mechanical errors.



Tiritilli's earlier examination of voter signature cards focused on older voters and first time voters.

Mayor Koos said he will continue to get affidavits from residents who cast ballots to certify the accuracy of the election

