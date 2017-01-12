A Sign Welcoming Diversity

Residents across the Twin Cities might be seeing more signs popping up around their neighborhood, but they aren't promoting political candidates.

These are actually welcome signs printed locally in three languages with the same message: No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor.

Pamela and Herb Eaton saw the design and concept for the signs when they visited their daughter in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The idea for the signs was created by a Mennonite Minister who wanted to accept Syrian refugees coming to the area.

Pamela said she wanted to bring the idea back to Bloomington-Normal because it was created based on diversity many years ago.

"I think it's important that when people come into older neighborhoods, especially like where I live in Dimmitt's Grove, they realize just because you may have a foreign last name or speak a different language, you in fact are welcome and we're glad you're our neighbor," said Eaton.

Eaton said the meaning behind the signs might have started with the refugees, but she feels it can go beyond political issues.

"If you want to make a change or want something to be positive, you need to participate. This is my way of participating in the community where I choose to live and own a business," said Eaton.

Pamela said proceeds for the locally-made signs will go to the Western Avenue Community Center and the Dimmitt's Grove Neighborhood Association.

She said the signs could have an even stronger message if people spread word about them to friends and family across the county.