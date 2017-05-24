Sgt. Pepper Turns 50

North Street Records owner Jeff Wilson paused to contemplate the 50 year anniversary of The Beatles "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" album.

"I can't believe all Beatles records are starting to be 50 years old," said Wilson sitting next to the turntable behind the counter in his store. "I guess it's like the world's classical music, especially Sgt. Pepper because it's so iconic."

On a cloudy morning in uptown Normal, Wilson and GLT's Jon Norton skipped through both sides of an album the changed pop/rock music when released in late May of 1967.

"It was no longer 'you really got me' or 'can't get no satisfaction,'" said Wilson, referencing huge hit songs from The Kinks and Rolling Stones respectively. "You really had to start thinking about music, and music made you think. It started becoming more than a little pop song ... it became more of a culture thing."

He covers the "Paul Is Dead" clues on the album cover, the difference between the mono and stereo versions of the album, and the soon to be released box set.

