Senator Brady Optimistic About Budget Plan Though He Might Not Support It

The so-called grand bargain for a potential state budget would raise income taxes, freeze local property taxes, borrow to pay off back bills, expand casino gambling, and many other things.

Prospects for the package under consideration in the Senate could cut either way: too complex to succeed, or needfully inclusive in that everyone must give something.

In this interview with GLT's Charlie Schlenker, Bloomington Republican Senator Bill Brady says he thinks the prospects for package are real because over the long term it's less expensive than what is happening now.