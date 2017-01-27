Senator Brady Eager For Trump Changes To Illinois

Related Program: 
State Senator Bill Brady (R-Bloomington) listening to testimony at a legislative hearing.
Credit State Sen. Bill Brady

President Donald Trump continues to roll out changes and initiatives that indicate a starkly different direction than under the Obama administration.

For instance, his nominee for education Secretary is a firm backer of school vouchers.

Veteran State Senator Bill Brady represents parts of Bloomington Normal, Decatur, and Springfield.

Brady talks with GLT's Charlie Schlenker about about what Education Department Nominee Betsy DeVos and other initiatives on the federal level might mean for Illinois.

President Trump
Illinois Politics
Politics and Government
State Senator Bill Brady

