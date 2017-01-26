Senate Budget Talks On Hold, Hope For February Action

By 1 hour ago

Illinois Capitol File photo
Credit Matt Turner / Flickr

Top leaders in the Illinois Senate continue to negotiate on a "grand bargain" to end the state's budget standoff.

They left the Capitol on an 11-day break Thursday without voting on the proposals. Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat, is negotiating with his Republican counterpart. He told his colleagues when session resumes next month, come back ready to vote.

"The problems we face are not going to disappear. In fact, they're going to get more difficult every day," Cullerton said.

The latest version of the deal includes higher income taxes, a property tax freeze, and changes to government pensions. That's led to widespread opposition from interests across the political spectrum.Illinois has gone a record 19 months without a full spending plan.

Illinois has gone a record 19 months without a full spending plan.

Tags: 
State Budget

Related Content

Opposition Emerging To Senate Budget 'Grand Bargain'

By Jan 24, 2017
Meagan Davis

Members of the Illinois Senate spent hours Tuesday considering a deal meant to end Illinois' 18-month budget standoff.

Free College Tuition Seen As Endpoint In General Assembly Plan

By Tom Lisi 1 hour ago
Maria T. Moreno / Facebook

A Democratic Illinois legislator is calling for free tuition at state universities.

With Illinois’ pile of unpaid bills topping 10-billion dollars, Representative Will Guzzardi, from Chicago, acknowledges it’s not a short-term goal.

“But, I want that to be the guidestar, I want that to be the objective that we work toward. And this year, I want us to pass something that’s going to make college a little more affordable and reduce the burden of debt on working families,” Guzzardi said.

He declined to give any specifics on what that “something” might be.

Bloomington-Normal Non-profit Groups Urge Budget Agreement

By 2 hours ago
Baby Fold

Representatives from Bloomington-Normal non-profit groups are responding to Governor Rauner's State of the State message with a joint plea for a state budget.

During an interview recorded for the series Stretched Thinner, airing next week on GLT, YWCA vice president of operations Liz German, said going without a budget for nearly two years has put undue expectations on social service agencies.