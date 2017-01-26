Senate Budget Talks On Hold, Hope For February Action

Top leaders in the Illinois Senate continue to negotiate on a "grand bargain" to end the state's budget standoff.

They left the Capitol on an 11-day break Thursday without voting on the proposals. Senate President John Cullerton, a Democrat, is negotiating with his Republican counterpart. He told his colleagues when session resumes next month, come back ready to vote.

"The problems we face are not going to disappear. In fact, they're going to get more difficult every day," Cullerton said.

The latest version of the deal includes higher income taxes, a property tax freeze, and changes to government pensions. That's led to widespread opposition from interests across the political spectrum.Illinois has gone a record 19 months without a full spending plan.

