Second Man Charged In Judge’s Shooting Death

A second man has been charged with murder in the April 10 shooting death of Cook County Associate Judge Raymond Myles outside his South Side home, authorities said.

Police announced Thursday that Earl Wilson, who they called the "suspected shooter," was arrested April 25 outside his home. Two days later he was charged with murder in connection with the judge’s death, police said.

Myles, 66, and his girlfriend were shot outside his home in the 9400 block of South Forest Avenue as they prepared to go to a gym, authorities said. Myles was shot multiple times and later died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His 52-year-old girlfriend was shot in the leg and survived, authorities said.

Days after the shooting, 37-year-old Joshua Smith was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and armed robbery, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said Smith told detectives that he and his partner were trying to rob the judge's girlfriend.

Smith drove a vehicle into an alley near the judge's home on the city's South Side and his partner got out to wait for the girlfriend, Assistant State's Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said. When she came out, the gunman shot her in the leg and grabbed her gym bag, Lisuzzo said.

Myles apparently heard the gunshot and came out on his back porch and confronted the gunman, who then shot Myles. Smith told detectives the men fled with the woman's gym bag but the gunman tossed it in anger when it didn't contain any money, prosecutors said.

Police would not say on Thursday how Wilson and Smith knew each other or if they were looking for more suspects. Wilson is expected to appear in bond court Friday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 2600 S. California Ave., police said.

Myles was appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court in 1999, according to a statement from Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans. In 2001, Myles was appointed as an associate judge and began serving in the criminal division in 2009.

Evans said in a statement that colleagues knew Myles “for his kindness and his impartial administration of justice.”

The FBI had offered a reward for information leading to a conviction. Police said Thursday the reward was "helpful" and they are "looking into" if anybody will receive the money.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th Ward) said the community "stepped forward" to work with the police department by providing surveillance video.

"Stepping forward is what helped catch these two people," Beale said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

