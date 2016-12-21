Related Program: 
GLT's Sound Ideas

Rogue One, Disney Two: Star Wars Scores Another Hit

By Dec 21, 2016
The latest installment from the Star Wars universe just opened.
Credit Paint Impact / Flickr via Creative Commons

The House of the Mouse has done it again. After the success of The Force Awakens last year, Disney has released a new stand-alone Star Wars movie that's hitting home as it takes audiences to a galaxy far, far away.

"It's terrific," Shari Zeck said of Rogue One.  Zeck, the Associate Dean of the College of Fine Arts and GLT's Culture Maven is impressed with the latest offering from the Star Wars universe.  The film follows a group of unlikely rebel heroes who band together to steal the plans to the Empire's ultimate weapon -- the Death Star. "It's lots of fun, lots of action, it's clearly within the Star Wars universe.  Although, in some ways you didn't need to know that universe all that well to get a lot of enjoyment out of the film."

There's lots of action in Rogue One, said Zeck, although it occasionally comes at the expense of human interaction. And for some, there's some contemporary politics in the film, liking it to the current political landscape in America.  "I think all film is political in some way, " Zeck said. "And I think all films relate to their moment of consumption. But obviously this film was made far before the ascendency of Donald Trump. There are parallels that invite comparison, but I don't think they were planned for the film."

Of the performances, Zeck noted Felicity Jones, Mads Mikkelsen and Forrest Whitaker as standouts.

