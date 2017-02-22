Riverfront Museum Ends National Search With Local CEO

The Peoria Riverfront Museum has a new President and CEO.

John Morris has spent the last decade as Director of the Ronald Reagan Society at Eureka College, a fundraising network for the college.

Before that he was a fundraiser for WTVP Public Television in Peoria.

Former Museum head Sam Gappmayer left in October for a position at an art museum in Wisconsin.

Morris started his career at the then Lakeview Museum. Riverfront Museum Board President Sid Ruckriegel said Morris is dedicated to building on the museum's momentum.



Morris said he will focus on people and how to use the museum to tell the stories that unleash their full potential.

